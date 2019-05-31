Home

Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Adele B. Gagnon Obituary
Adele B. (Servidori) Gagnon 99, of Milford, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was the wife of the late George C. Gagnon who passed away in 1976. She was born in Milford son of the late Secondo and Rena (Cenedella) Servidori and was married and lived in California and returned to Milford in 1943. She was educated in the Milford schools. Adele was employed at the former Iandolis supermarket in Milford. She is survived by her children, George C. Gagnon Jr. of Shrewsbury, Robert K. Gagnon of Dennis, Marie Demerjian of Marston Mills, four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A funeral home service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral home service from 9 to 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of ones choice. Please visit us at | www.con sigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 31, 2019
