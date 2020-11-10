Adeline M. (Mantino) Rogillio, 93, of Milford, passed away November 3, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of the late Douglas E. Rogillio who passed away in 2001. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Angelo and Delia (Juliano) Mantino and was and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1944. She received a Bachelor of Music from Boston University School of Music and a Masters of Music from the New England Conservatory. Adeline was employed for many years as a music director for the city of Woonsocket RI. She was a member of the Woonsocket Teachers and Administrators Association, member of the Quota Club International of Woonsocket, member of the Rhode Island Music Educators Association and a member and secretary of the Milford Cultural Center. She is survived by her step-daughter, Margie Rogillio-Snell of Northbridge, seven grandchildren, Russell Adams-Rogillio, Elizabeth Billias, Jennifer McCarthy and Janine McCarthy, Christian Rogillio, Andrew Rogillio and Darien Rogillio four great-grandchildren Peter Bowser II, Britney McCarthy, John McCarthy and Leah McCarthy, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her step-son Stephen Rogillio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. Donation can be made in her memory to the MPAC c/o Carol Devendorf 16 Windsor Rd. Milford Ma 01757 Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com