Agnes P. (Panagian) Costa, 94, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph Costa who passed away in 1989. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Serop and Mary (Parnagian) Panagian and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was graduate of the Milford High school class of 1942. Mrs. Costa retired from the former Dennison Manufacturing Company in Framingham where she was employed in quality control. Aggie will always be remembered for her crocheting and her love of cardinals. She was a member of the Armenia Ladies Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She is survived by her children, Walter Wally Costa of Milford, Paula and her husband Joe Correia of Milford, three grandchildren, Amy Ward, Joseph Costa and Jeffrey Correia, one great - grandchild Ethan Ward, many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Vartan Panagian, George Panagian, Maurice Panagian, Margaret, Alexandrian, Elmon Panagian, Virken Krikorian, and Irene Theroux. The funeral will be held Monday November 4, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli - Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Eucharistic Service will be held at 10 A.M. at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Congress St. in Milford. The burial will follow in the Vernon Grove Cemetery on Depot St. in Milford. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church 17 Congress St. Milford Ma. 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019