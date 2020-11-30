1/1
Aida Silva
Aida (Vieira) Silva, 92 of Milford, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Genesis Milford Center. She was the wife of late John Silva who passed away in 2009. She was born in Ludlow, daughter of the late Macemino and Maria (Martins) Vieira and lived in Portugal as a young adult before moving to Milford. She retired in 1999 from Shaws Supermarket where she was employed as a clerk. She is survived by two sons John F. and his wife Teresa (Morais) Silva of Milford, James M. and his wife Joyce (Schiavo) Silva of Milford, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Julia Esteves and her brother George Vieira. The funeral services are private and the burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home. Donations can be made in her memory the American Heart Association 300 5th Ave Suite 6, Waltham Ma 02451 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
