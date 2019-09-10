Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
Alan M. Stearns

Alan M. Stearns, 64, of Blackstone, MA passed away on September 7, 2019. He is the beloved husband of the late Debra C. (Barrette) Stearns and the loving father of Jesse Stearns and his wife, Jennifer of Blackstone. He is the son of Patricia (Shahtay) Stearns of Bellingham and the late Walter Stearns. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00AM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, Mechanic St., Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, September 11 th from 5PM to 8PM. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
