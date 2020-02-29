Home

Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
77 Mendon St
Uxbridge, MA
Alana A. Bonavita


1989 - 2020
Alana A. Bonavita Obituary
Alana A. Bonavita, 30, of Warfield Rd. passed away on Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. She leaves her parents, Deborah A. (Morreale) Bonavita of Mendon and Anthony Bonavita of Uxbridge: her brother Anthony Bonavita of Uxbridge, aunts Diane Morreale, Judy Kimball, Joanne Adams, and Donna Morreale; uncles Gary Morreale, Glenn Morreale, and Frank Bonavita; several cousins, and dear friends. Born in Providence, RI on Sept. 22, 1989 she lived in Mendon the past 6 years, previously living in Uxbridge. Alana was a 2008 graduate of Hopedale High School. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed art and music. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 3rd from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Road, Uxbridge with a Mass at 11 am in St. Marys Church, 77 Mendon St. Uxbridge. Burial will privately held at a later date. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to Mass from 9:00 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alanas memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100N Bethesda, MD 20814. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
