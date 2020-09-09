Alba C. Cecchi, 96, a long time Milford resident passed away Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 at Countryside Health Care, Milford. Miss Cecchi was an attendant at the former Cushing Hospital, Framingham for 28 years, retiring in 1989. Miss Cecchi was born July 7, 1924 in Milford, the daughter of the late Felice and Emma (Furlani) Cecchi. She attended Milford Public Schools and was a Communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. She is survived by her sister, Gloria Spiro of Milford; three nephews, Robert Samiagio and his wife Jane of Milford, Wayne Spiro of Milford and Dennis Samiagio of Mashpee. She is also survived by 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and 6 great-great nephews and 1 great-great niece. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dena Samiagio, Inez Binda and Mary Cecchi. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
