|
|
Reverend Albert G. Azrak, C.S.S., 87, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born on April 24, 1932 in Central Falls, RI to the late Nahim and Eva (Shaccal) Azrak he graduated from Central Falls High School. He entered the Stigmatine Minor Seminary in Waltham, Massachusetts and went on to study at the Catholic University of America. He began his journey to the priesthood on September 16, 1951 when he entered the Stigmatine Order, and professed his first vows on June 22, 1954. His perpetual profession came three years later on June 22, 1957 and he was ordained on June 4, 1960 at Saint Peter's Church in Cambridge by Bishop Thomas Riley. From that day onward he lived to serve the Lord with faith and humility. A proud and devoted member of the Stigmatine community he served a multitude of communities with humility and grace. He was the Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart Parish in Milford amongst other assignments. He leaves his sisters, Catherine Kando and Barbara Colicchio, many nieces, nephews and their families and his confrre's in the Stigmatine Community. Due to the ongoing health crisis Father Al's family gathered privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers, 123 William Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts 01105. Fr. Al's complete obituary, online tribute and guest register available at www. joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020