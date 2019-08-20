|
|
Albert J. Sonny" Morse, 81, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Grace Elizabeth and John Morse. He was the husband of 60 years to the late Alice L. (Dieltz) Morse. Albert was a past member of the Holliston Sportsman Association. He enjoyed traveling and drove for Anchor Freight. Albert leaves behind his son, Gary Frederick Morse and his wife, Patricia of Marlborough; 6 grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan Morse, Melissa and her husband, Timmy Bouvier, Chrisopher, Connor, and Madison Levine as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Waylon, Andrea and Kaden. He is predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Josephine Levine and his siblings, Vera and Mae Jablonski, Robert Trevett and Alice Trevett as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019