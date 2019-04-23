|
Albert R. Al Iannitelli, 92, of Milford passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of the late Priscilla R. (Atkinson) Iannitelli who died in 2018. Al had worked at the former General Motors in Framingham for 23 years as a tool maker before the company closing in 1989 and he retired. He also had worked at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He was born May 11, 1926 in Milford, the son of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Tosches) Iannitelli and was a WWII Navy veteran. Al served aboard the USS Teton amphibious force command ship in the South Pacific. Albert enjoyed tinkering on things around his home and loved electronics. He was a member of the VFW Post in Milford. He is survived by his children, David A. Iannitelli and Cindy of Uxbridge and Deborah A. and her husband Charles Cistoldi of Milford; a brother, Joseph Iannitelli of Milford; 2 grand children, Paul Cistoldi and Jamie (Iannitelli) Rose, and a great-granddaughter, Madalyn Cistoldi. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Cozzi and a grand-daughter Jennifer Iannitelli. The family would like to express their gratitude to Blaire House Assisted Living and Nursing Home and staff for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family, under the direction of the Buma - Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rte. 109, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 29 Congress Street, Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019