Alexander (Alec) L Fino, 94, of Milford, MA, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA, on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving, immediate family. He was the husband of the late Betty (Safis) Fino, who passed in February of 2005. They were happily married for 58 years. Alexander was predeceased by his parents, Angelo and Elissa (Vecciola) Fino, his brothers Antonio, Nicholas, and Philip Fino, his sisters Josephine Ortla, Elizabeth Narducci, Rose Annantuonio and Angelina Niro. He was also predeceased by his son in-law, Antonio C. Filosa, who was like the son he never had. He was the youngest of 8 children. He is survived by and was the loving father of Maryanne Filosa and Diane Fino-Walker, both of Milford. He was the adoring grandfather to Leigha Filosa-Buckley and her husband John of Fitchburg, MA and Lynsie (Walker) Pimental and her husband Jake of Charlton, MA. He was also the proud great-grandfather to Emily Buckley, Cheyanne Hayes, Michael and Evelyn Pimental. He also leaves many generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. Alexander was born on February 24, 1926, in Hopedale, MA. He had been a long time resident of Milford, MA a total of 91 years. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 18 during World War II. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA. He was employed for many years as a metal worker in the Forging Division at Wyman Gordon in Grafton. Alexander will always be remembered as a hard working, loving man devoted to his family. He was a loyal and compassionate friend to all that knew him. He will be remembered for his big heart and unconditional love. He will be painfully missed by all his loved ones and friends. A calling hour will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart cemetery on Medway Rd in Milford. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or Oliva Family Comfort fund 22 Prospect St. Milford Ma 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.