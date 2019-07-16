|
Alfred C. Mucci, Jr. (aka Al, Big Al, Big Mooch) 32 of Milford, MA passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA with loving family by his side. Born September 26, 1986 in Leominster, MA, Al was a resident of Woonsocket, RI, graduated Milford High School in 2005, earned his CDL, and worked for a distribution company. Al leaves behind his father, Alfred C. Mucci, III and wife, Dianne Braga, mother, Patricia F. (Maxwell) Dubois and husband, Robert J. Dubois, Nana, Marion Mucci, sister, Katherine (Katie) Mucci, brother Joseph (Joe) Mucci and wife, Corey, cousin Mark Cipolle and wife, Jenn, step-sister Ariel Braga and her daughters Tevye and Leianna, step-brother Mitchell Braga, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Al was an avid Boston sports fan and hockey player as seen in his years playing for Franklin Flyers, Starhawks, Team USA, and Varsity Milford Hawks. In addition to sports, Al was a passionate Metallica fan, a self-taught bassist, and a member of the band NORSETH. On top of his passions, Al was mechanically inclined and always involved in some project. Between fixing cars to designing creative solutions to every day nuisances, Al was a great go-to person for any type of problem. A selfless and forgiving person with a heart of gold, Al put everyone elses needs before his own and expected nothing in return. His amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and contagious laugh could brighten anyones day! Al will be forever missed by his family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126) Bellingham, MA. Funeral will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9am at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Liver Foundation New England Division, 188 Needham Street, Suite 240, Newton, MA 02464 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 16, 2019