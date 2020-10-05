Mr. Alfred D. Fred DellaRovere, of Milford MA, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family Friday (October 2, 2020). He was born in Blackstone MA, born to parents Donato and Lucy (DePardo) DellaRovere. He is survived by his wife of seventy-three years Jennie R. (Pannichelli) DellaRovere and two sons, Alfred DellaRovere and his companion Jean Masse of Milford MA and Dennis DellaRovere and his wife Linda of Mendon MA; two grandsons: Jeffrey DellaRovere and his wife Jennie and Steven DellaRovere and his wife Allison; and three great grandchildren: Grace, Lydia and Adam. He served his country during WW II in the European theatre as a Combat Engineer from 1942 thru 1945 and was honorably discharged. He was active with the American Legion unit of Milford and for many years assembled and sold Poppies to raise funds for veterans. He was employed at the former Draper and Rockwell plant in Hopedale. After his retirement he kept busy as a vacuum cleaner repairman in various offices around the area. For many years he volunteered as a Boy Scout leader. He also enjoyed many summers vacationing at the family cottage on Cape Cod. His funeral will be held Tuesday (October 6th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday morning (October 6th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for condolence book.