Alfred E. Homand, 86, of Milford, pas- sed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Fino) Homand who passed away in 1997. He was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1950. He was a Korean War Navy veteran. Mr. Homand retired in 1992 from the Milford Fire Department where he was employed as a firefighter for many years. He also was a self-employed painter for many years. He was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He is survived by his children, Marion and her husband Scott Tobin of Mendon, Carleen Homand and her fiancee Jack Chillemi of Milford, one brother Francis Homand of Ledyard CT, two sisters, Helen Gibson of Hopedale, Mary Bacon of Milford, two granddaughters, Elissa Tobin and her husband Christopher Sylvester, Kimberly and her husband Brendan Lowell, four great grandchildren, Cora Lowell, Flynn Lowell, Louisa Sylvester and William Sylvester. The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019