Alfred Joseph Landry, Jr., 81, died June 5, 2019 at his home in Hopedale, Massachusetts peacefully surrounded by his family. Al Landry was born in 1938, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Mona (Williams) and Alfred Joseph Landry. Als life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. He demonstrated the epitome of hard work as an engineer of Raytheon from which he retired. He was a former president of Hopedale Country Club and an active member for decades. He leaves behind his hole-in-one legacy. He enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed being an active member at Bethany Community Church. His zest for life, loving and giving heart will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Carolyn (Aurgemma) Landry; his three daughters, Sharon wife of Dana Elsemiller, Dawn wife of John Sanchioni, and Robin Landry; his grandchildren; Matthew and Paige Elsemiller, Amanda and Joe Sanchioni, and Brianna Dumont, his sisters-in-law, Karen (David) Landry and Charlene (Kenneth) Landry, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Family was everything to him. He is predeceased by his mother and father, his sister Barbara Gordon-Ball and his three brothers; Kenneth Landry, David Landry and Donald Landry and his wife Helen (Penny) Landry, as well as his nephew Paul Gordon.. The family would like to give special thanks you to the Bethany Community Church Members and the Salmon Hospice service. A Celebration of Life to honor Al will be held at The Bethany Community Church 15 Cape Rd., Mendon, MA at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757 or Bethany Community Church, 15 Cape Rd., Mendon, MA 01756 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 27, 2019