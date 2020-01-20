|
Mrs. Alice D. (Gaskill) Slavin, 89, of Danielson, CT, and formerly of Milford, MA, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Warren J. Slavin, who died in 1984. Alice was born in Bellingham, MA, the daughter of the late Lewis and the late Marion (Mason) Gaskill. She attended Hopedale public schools and was first employed as a young woman at the former Milford Shoe Company. She then was employed for the Salvation Army in Milford, MA and later Johnny Jacks Restaurant in Milford, MA. Lastly, she was employed as a kitchen aide at the Milford Hospital. Alice is survived by her two children: Joyce, wife of Andrew Warren of Dayville, CT and George Slavin and his wife Joanna of Danielson, CT; her two grandchildren: George Slavin Jr. of Florida and David Slavin and his wife Kaitlin of Millbury, MA; her great-granddaughter: Lilliana Slavin of Millbury, MA; her five siblings: Claire Snyder of Andover, MA, Gladys Anderberg of Northbridge, MA, Elizabeth Demars of NH, Eleanor Evers of Hopedale, MA and Harold Gaskill of CA; also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Committal Service on Wednesday, January 22, at 1 p.m. in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Vernon Street, Milford, MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paws Cat Shelter, 240 Woodstock Avenue, West, Woodstock, CT 06281. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020