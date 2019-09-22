Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Alice Moore Obituary
Alice Moore of Ashland, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2 days before her 91st birthday, at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Malvina (Parent) and Joseph Henry Leo Lemieux. She was the wife of the late Richard Francis Moore. Prior to her retirement, Alice had worked at Dennison Manufacturing and Kidde Fenwal Corporation. She was also a member of Fairs n Squares Dance Club. Alice is survived by three children, Cheryl Paul and her husband, Gary of Bellingham, Richard Moore and his wife, Sandra of Tolland, CT, and Debra Wilkinson and her husband, Wayne of Framingham. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Shannon Dixon, Brandon and Adam Moore, Bethany Hiller and Ryan Wilkinson, as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Miles and Owen Dixon, Aiden Hiller and Landon Wilkinson. She is predeceased by three brothers, Leo, Eddie and Frenchi. Funeral services will be held privately and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (Stjude.org) or to St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
