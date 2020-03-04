|
Allan M. Goodwin 64, formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Cindy (Cloutier) Goodwin. He is the loving father of Jayson M. Goodwin and Christina L. Joyal and her husband, James all of Tampa, FL and leaves his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jayden Goodwin and Caleb Joyal. He is the brother of the late James A. Goodwin and his wife, Helen of Sanford, ME, Lawrence E. Goodwin of Norwood, MA, Daniel O. Goodwin of Blackstone, MA, Kenneth S. Goodwin and his wife, Cathijo of Northbridge, MA, Helen L. Russell & her husband, Glenn of Blackstone, MA and Janice A. Harris of Northbridge, MA. Allan also leaves his many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 6 th at 10;00AM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow with military honors at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Thursday, March 5 th from 5PM to 8PM. For complete obituary and guest book www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020