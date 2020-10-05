1/1
Allen R. Hensel
1958 - 2020
Allen R. Hensel, of Milford, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2020 at home. He was 61. Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jacqueline; his children Spencer and partner Jude Smith, Casey and partner Ashley Marcincowski, and Paige and partner Kevin Way; mother and stepfather Carolyn and Bob Topping, of Milford; siblings Paul Dow and partner Roy Greene, Lewis and Jen Zani, Wendy and Rick Lange, Normand and Aor Reed; and Aunt Sis Hensel of Mendon. Joining those mourning his loss are countless family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing him and his incredible spirit. Allen was an alumni of Perkins School for the Blind and later Fitchburg State College, where he met the love of his life, Jackie. He was an avid reader, audiophile, political debater, animal lover, and sports fan. He hosted his own weekly sports talk show with friends from all over. Allen was also the proud recipient of a lifetime achievement award from his employer, Avery/CCL in 2017. The world will be missing a lot of empathy, acceptance, and support in Allens absence. Visiting hours will be Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 from 6 | 8 PM in the Buma - Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford. A prayer service will be offered at 7:30 PM. www.bumafuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
OCT
7
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
October 4, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Allen Hensel. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies help you to cope with your loss. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
