|
|
Allan "Big Al" Scott, longtime resident of Upton, passed away on April 8th, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Allan was born on October 27th, 1954 to the late Barbara (Boyd) Scott and Robert Scott. Allan was the husband of the late Karen (Marais) Scott and is survived by their two children, Jennifer (Scott) Francis of Bellingham and Joseph Scott of Blackstone. Allan is also survived by his brother Steven Scott of Westborough, sister Annette Scott of Boston as well as his two grandsons, nephews, nieces and extended family. Al was a longtime worker for Lumbertown (Hopkinton Lumber) and later on, Milton CAT. Al enjoyed spending time on the couch watching whichever New England sports team was playing that day or catching a NASCAR race. Al was a simple man. He loved to lay back and enjoy the day one cup of coffee at a time. Before moving back to MA. in 2018, Al had spent a portion of retirement living seaside in Daytona Florida, where he spent his mornings walking the beach and viewing the sun rise over the ocean. Al also enjoyed going to his meetings and seeing his extended family of friends. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services will be held private with his family. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Upton Funeral Home, Andrew D. Pickering , Director. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020