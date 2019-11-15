Home

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-1905
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
649 High St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Allison Kessler Obituary
Allison Costain Kessler, a resident of Millis, passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in New York City, New York, she was the loving daughter of Harold Haliday Costain and Maude Price and the beloved wife of the late Edward Kessler. Allison devoted her life to her spiritual pursuits of prayer and healing for well over 50 years. She was a true friend and will be missed by all who know her. Visiting hours were held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St. in Westwood. Interment will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne. To sign guest book, please visit website at folsom [email protected]
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
