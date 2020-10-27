Allison Romanelli

Allison (Reid) Romanelli, 94, of Hopedale passed away Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 in Countryside Health Care of Milford. She was the wife of the late James L. Romanelli who died in 2000. She was born and raised in Dobbs Ferry, NY. After raising her family in NY, she retired with her husband James, first relocating to Brattleboro, VT., before settling in Hopedale. She was predeceased by her husband, James, brothers Andrew and her beloved twin, Alexander. Allison is survived by her sister Aleta, children; Barbara Mulligan of Gray, ME, James of Los Angeles, CA and Paul of Hopedale, MA as well as granddaughters Elizabeth and Sarah. Allison was a giving partner and spouse, a dedicated mother and always a best friend. A true artist of any craft she undertook, Allison was especially proud of her paintings, many created while attending painting lessons during her time in Vermont. Mom.we will miss your glowing smile, warm hugs, brilliant sense of humor, smart wit, those beautiful blue eyes and never ending love. We will always love you Mom! A special thank you to all the staff at Countryside of Milford for all of their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Health Care of Milford, c/o Activities Department, 1 Countryside Dr. Milford, MA 01757. Funeral services will be private in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com