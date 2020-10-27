1/1
Allison Romanelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allison (Reid) Romanelli, 94, of Hopedale passed away Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 in Countryside Health Care of Milford. She was the wife of the late James L. Romanelli who died in 2000. She was born and raised in Dobbs Ferry, NY. After raising her family in NY, she retired with her husband James, first relocating to Brattleboro, VT., before settling in Hopedale. She was predeceased by her husband, James, brothers Andrew and her beloved twin, Alexander. Allison is survived by her sister Aleta, children; Barbara Mulligan of Gray, ME, James of Los Angeles, CA and Paul of Hopedale, MA as well as granddaughters Elizabeth and Sarah. Allison was a giving partner and spouse, a dedicated mother and always a best friend. A true artist of any craft she undertook, Allison was especially proud of her paintings, many created while attending painting lessons during her time in Vermont. Mom.we will miss your glowing smile, warm hugs, brilliant sense of humor, smart wit, those beautiful blue eyes and never ending love. We will always love you Mom! A special thank you to all the staff at Countryside of Milford for all of their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Health Care of Milford, c/o Activities Department, 1 Countryside Dr. Milford, MA 01757. Funeral services will be private in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved