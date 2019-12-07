|
|
Alta Claire (Clifford) Zinchuk passed away peacefully in her sleep in her residence in Franklin, MA on December 5, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1923 to Joseph Arthur Clifford and Alphonsine Ida (Brodeur) Clifford in Old Town, Maine. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Walter J. Zinchuk. She is also survived by her four children; Cheryl C. Cruickshank and her husband Robert, of the The Villages, Florida; Thomas C. Zinchuk and his wife Patricia (Beckner) of Corona, California; Michael P. Zinchuk and his wife Karen (Kiss) of Lenox, Ma; and Jeffrey J. Zinchuk and his wife Rosellyn (Ippoliti) of Medway, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Blumenstock of Orono, Maine, and her brother James Clifford of Old Town, Maine. Alta was pre-deceased by her brothers Valmore Clifford of Bennington, VT and Paul Clifford of Leominster, MA. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Alta graduated from Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine in 1940 at the top of her class and then attended Becker College in Worcester, MA. She worked as a secretary for the Dean of Students at the University of Maine in Orono. That is where she met the love of her life, Walter who was a student at the University. They were married in 1948 and immediately started a family, with Alta staying home as the primary care giver for the family. They moved to Franklin, MA in 1958 and became communicants at St. Marys Church. After raising her four children, Alta returned to work in the mid 1970s and worked for several small businesses as an administrative assistant in the Franklin area until the late 1980s. In their retirement, Alta and Walter volunteered as drivers for Meals on Wheels and provided tax preparation and assistance at the Senior Center. They remained active in their retirement enjoying the outdoor life and cross-country ski weekends in New Hampshire. Alta recently moved into the Benchmark Assisted Living facility at Forge Hill in Franklin where she resided with her husband for the last three years. She enjoyed her remaining years at Benchmark playing various card games, Pokeno, poker, crafts and chair volleyball. She will be greatly missed by her loving family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass at St Marys Church in Franklin on Monday, December 9, at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 8th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., from 1 | 4 pm. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019