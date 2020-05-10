|
Alzada Emily (Rogers) Berini, 93, passed away May 3, 2020 at Oak Knoll Health Care Center, Framingham, following a period of declining health. Alzada was born July 18, 1926 in Framingham, Massachusetts to the late F. Sidney Rogers and Mabel E. (Follett) Rogers and was a graduate of Framingham High School. Alzada was the wife of John L. Berini who predeceased her in 2013. She is survived by her children, Barbara J. Elfman of Holliston and James A. Berini of Mendon; her grandchildren, Jason W. Elfman and his partner, Rhonda Landry of Blackstone; Jacqueline C. Elfman Constantine and her husband, Wayne Constantine of South Hadley and Brooke Anne Berini of Virginia; her great-granddaughter, Miranda J. Beninati of South Hadley. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Frank Beninati, IV of Maynard and Tony and Khloe Constantine of South Hadley. She is predeceased by her sister, Gertrude E. Wakeman and her son, Robert F. Berini. Alzada is also survived by her cousins and nephews. Alzada was employed by Fenwal, Inc. (Kidde) for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Holliston Baptist Church. Alzada served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Summit Chapter #32 in Hopkinton. Our family wishes to thank all members of the staff of Oak Knoll Health Care Center for the tender and loving care given to Alzada in the time she was a resident there. We could not have asked for better attention to be given to our mother. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation and burial will be private with family only. Donations can be made in Alzadas memory to Oak Knoll Health Care Center Activity Fund, 9 Arbetter Dr., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 10, 2020