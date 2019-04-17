|
Mrs. Amalia V. (Grassi) Acquafresca, 93, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at Medway Country Manor after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Ralph E. Acquafresca, who died in 2016. Amalia was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Domenico and the late Assunta (Tocci) Grassi. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1943. As a young woman she had been employed at the former Kartiganer Hat Factory located in both Milford and Upton. Amalia was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and had been active in the Milford Seniors bowling league. Amalia enjoyed taking care of her family. She liked to bake and loved to have family over for Sunday dinners. She also loved to go dancing on Saturday nights with her late husband, Ralph. She is survived by her two daughters: Janice A. Acquafresca and Judy A., wife of Richard Innis, both of Milford MA; two grandchildren: Jeffrey Innis of Boston MA and Lauren, wife of Luke Woodbury of Milford MA; one great granddaughter: Harper M. Woodbury of Milford MA; two sisters: Nanella DiCamillo of Franklin MA and Concetta Pettinari of Milford MA; a brother-in law: Henry Acquafresca of Milford MA; also several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Americo Grassi; the late Guido Jack Grassi and the late Josephine Rogers. Her funeral will be held Tuesday (April 23rd) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Monday (April 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Avenue, Waltham MA 02452 or to the Milford Daily Bread Food Pantry, P O Box #122, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019