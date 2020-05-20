|
Amanda Pamela Nappi, 31 passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020. She was born in Milford Hospital, the Daughter of Martin and Deborah Nappi (Franks) of Milford on January 23, 1989. In addition to her parents, Amanda was a loving mother to three wonderful children, Chloe Nappi 9, Cameron Nappi 7, and Colby Nappi 5. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Nappi of Milford and his wife, Debora Nappi and several aunts and uncles: William and Kim Franks of Woonsocket, RI, Kathy and Frank Trufant of Franklin, Marie McCann of Mendon, MA, Caroline and Gerry Wilson of Hopedale, MA, Norman and Amy Franks of Hopedale, MA, and Gail Acquafresca Franks of Milford, MA, many cousins and numerous dear friends. Amanda was predeceased by her grandparents: Martin and Anne Nappi of Milford, William and Elizabeth Franks of Hopedale, and her uncle, John Franks of Milford. Amanda was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 2007. She attended Quinsigamond Community College and New England Institute of Technology. Amanda was a gifted and creative Photographer and excelled at creating candid portfolios of children, families, their pets and nature. She loved animals and had several wonderful pets throughout her life. Amanda deeply loved her family and her close friends. But, her passion in life was devoted to her children. Those that were close to her will miss her more than words can ever express. A service will be held at Consigli Ruggerrio Funeral home which will be private and a burial service will be held at Hopedale Village Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Amandas life including a Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford will be planned at a later date. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 20, 2020