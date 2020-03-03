|
Ana M. (Mendes) Carneiro, 75, of Milford, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Heitor M. Carneiro Sr. for 50 years. She was born in Castanheira, Portugal daughter of the late Domingos and Theresa (Dias) Mendes and moved to Milford in 1972. Mrs. Carneiro retired in 2007 from the Fenwal Corporation in Ashland where she was employed as a machine operator. In addition to her husband she is by her children, Ana Maria Carneiro and her fiance Erik Norwood of Framingham, Jorge Carneiro and his wife Jillian of Douglas, Heitor Carneiro Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Milford, Steven Carneiro of Milford, two brothers, Domingos Mendes of France, Antonio Mendes of Portugal, six grandchildren, Austin, Angelina, Ava, Colin, Mya and Colby, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joao Mendes and a sister Maria Mendes-Rosa. The funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Winter St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020