Andrea M. (Hamel) Wasnewski, 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the UMass Medical Center, Worcester. Andrea was born in Waltham in 1954 the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Jeanne M. Hamel and was a graduate of Hopedale High School. A lifelong resident of Hopedale, she took great pride in working as an administrative assistant in the Hopedale Public Schools for over 30 years. She loved a good cup of coffee, her cat Pumpkin, and enjoyed a good scary movie. Above all, she loved being a grandmother to Robbie and enjoyed time spent with him. She is survived by a son Brandon R. Wasnewski and his wife Kristin of Hopedale; a daughter Lisa J. Lapinsky and her husband Robert of Worcester; a grandson Robbie Lapinsky, III; a niece Tricia, a nephew David and their children. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Hamel. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street. Flowers are welcomed. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 AM in the Hopedale Village Cemetery, Rt. 16, Hopedale. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.