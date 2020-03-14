|
Andrew M. Chyko, 67, of Cappabianca Dr. died Monday March 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Framingham, MA he is the son of Lucy Cardone Chyko of Milford, MA and the late Andrew Chyko Jr. He is a graduate of Milford, MA High School and the Lowell Technological Institute from which he received a Masters Degree. He was employed for 24 years at Polyset Co. in Mechanicville, NY and retired in 2016 as Vice President of the company. He is a former member of the Society of Plastic Engineers. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry as well as art design and painting. Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving wife of 44 years Nancy Cox Chyko, his devoted son Andrew D. Chyko (Sheilah) of Waterford and his brother Ronald Chyko of Milford, MA. He is the proud grandfather of Mia Chyko. Also surviving are his canine companions Buffy and Ricky D. A private Memorial Mass will be offered both at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and at Sacred Heart Church in Milford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020