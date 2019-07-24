|
Anelo (Danny) Russo, 90, passed away July 19, 2019 at the Milford Regional Hospital after a long illness. He was the son of Guiseppe and Angela (Covino) Russo. He leaves his wife of 67 years Veronica (Fiori) Russo. 'Danny' was educated in Milford Public Schools. He was employed by Campanelli Bros. Construction and later, at General Motors for 20 years. Surviving are one daughter, Deborah and her husband Gil Jameson, Jr. of Hooksett, NH, one son, Joseph, of Milford, three grandsons, Gil Jameson III and his wife Katrina of New Boston, NH, Sean Jameson of Hooksett, NH, and Craig Jameson of Pembroke, MA and one great-granddaughter, Emmy Jameson of New Boston, NH, whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by two sisters Lena Crescenzi, of Milford, MA, Virginia Mack of Ashland, and two brothers, Joseph Russo, Jr. of Wareham, MA and Anthony Russo of Franklin, MA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. At the request of the deceased there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 24, 2019