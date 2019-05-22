|
Angela Ann (Gigante) Chevalier, 96, of Franklin died May 20 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Edgar G. Chevalier who died in 1978. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, September 5,1922, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Neri) Gigante, was raised in Bellingham and had lived for a short time in Wakefield before moving to Franklin in 1970. Angela attended Franklin High School for 2 years (before Bellingham High School was built) but graduated from Bellingham High School, Class of 1940. She was a former member of the Alden Club and a former volunteer of Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the American Association of Retired People and a member of the Friends of Franklin Elders. Angela was a communicant of St. Marys Church and had done volunteer work for the Church. She is survived by her daughter Donna C. Cupelo and her husband William of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandson William Billy Cupelo and his wife Katelyn and a granddaughter Elizabeth of Franklin. She is also survived by 2 greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22 in St. Marys Church at 11:00 a m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday Morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451 or ones favorite charity.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 22, 2019