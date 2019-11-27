|
|
Angela E. (Downing) LaFon, 71, passed away on November 23, 2019 in Univ. of MA Hospital, Worcester. She was the wife of the late Angel Garcia who died in 2015. She was also the wife of the late Stephen LaFon. Mrs. LaFon was born in 1948 in La Brea, Trinidad, where she was raised and was very proud of her Trinidadian heritage. She was the daughter of the late John and Isabella (Thomas) Downing. She worked as a caregiver in the area for many years at the Blaire House in Milford and for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Angela had a huge heart, with a great sense of humor. She would give the shirt off her back for someone in need. She was memorable to all those she came in contact with. To know her was to love her! She enjoyed cooking West Indian dishes and anything that had to do with music, singing, and dancing. Angela also loved flowers, gardening and art. Her Faith and her Family were the two most important things to her. She is survived by her children, Sally A. Banderet and her husband Paul of Nor- thbridge, Robert S. LaFon and his wife Debbie of Worcester, Jessica Pitro and her husband William of W. Boylston, Christopher T. Garcia of Wrentham, and Kelvin Henry of NY; a brother Ian Downing of NY; two grandchildren, Alexander W. Pitro and Jacob O. Pitro, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday,November 29, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Sat. Nov. 30 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 E. Main St, Milford. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019