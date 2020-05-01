|
Angelina (Creasia) Savaria, 85, a lifelong resident of Milford passed away on April 28, 2020. She was the wife of Ernest R. Savaria. She was born March 25, 1935 in Milford, a daughter of the late Nicola and Mary (Torra) Creasia. Mr. & Mrs. Savaria observed their 66th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2019. In addition to her husband Ernest, she is survived by a son, Michael and his wife Dawn Savaria of Franklin and a daughter Doreen Trottier and her husband Brian Arena of Milford and her predeceased son David Savaria, huband to Louisa Savaria of Milford; 5 grandchildren, Ryan Trottier, Andrew Savaria, Madison Savaria-Kane, Lucas Savaria. Abigail Savaria and 2 great grandchildren, Dominic and Cole Savaria. She leaves behind 5 siblings, Anthony Creasia, Rico Creasia, Mary Ouillette, Josephine Caron, and Clementina Kutcher. Graveside services will be private on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rte. 109, Milford. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Dick Cotter Foundation, 15 Uxbridge Road, PMB 1046, Mendon, MA 01756, a non-profit dedicated to the well being of Waters Corporation employees and their families. Arrangements made by the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020