Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Savaria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Savaria


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Savaria Obituary
Angelina (Creasia) Savaria, 85, a lifelong resident of Milford passed away on April 28, 2020. She was the wife of Ernest R. Savaria. She was born March 25, 1935 in Milford, a daughter of the late Nicola and Mary (Torra) Creasia. Mr. & Mrs. Savaria observed their 66th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2019. In addition to her husband Ernest, she is survived by a son, Michael and his wife Dawn Savaria of Franklin and a daughter Doreen Trottier and her husband Brian Arena of Milford and her predeceased son David Savaria, huband to Louisa Savaria of Milford; 5 grandchildren, Ryan Trottier, Andrew Savaria, Madison Savaria-Kane, Lucas Savaria. Abigail Savaria and 2 great grandchildren, Dominic and Cole Savaria. She leaves behind 5 siblings, Anthony Creasia, Rico Creasia, Mary Ouillette, Josephine Caron, and Clementina Kutcher. Graveside services will be private on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Rte. 109, Milford. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: The Dick Cotter Foundation, 15 Uxbridge Road, PMB 1046, Mendon, MA 01756, a non-profit dedicated to the well being of Waters Corporation employees and their families. Arrangements made by the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -