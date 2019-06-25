|
Angie T. (Grillo) Gheringhelli, of Milford, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare of Milford. She was the wife of Attilio R. Gheringhelli who passed away in 1989. She was born in Milford, January 20, 1914, daughter of the late Guiseppe and Giovannina (Guista) Grillo and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was educated in the Milford schools. Angie retired in 1994 from Millipore-Waters in Milford where she was employed as an electronics assembler. She is survived by her children, Ronald Gheringhelli and his wife Lisa of Murells Inlet SC, Joanne Talamini of Blackstone, five grandchildren, Tammi Morgado, Traci Talamini, Tara Lawes, Tasha Talamini and R. Todd Talamini, three great-grandchildren, Kayla Fenoff, Colby Talamini and Taylor Talamini, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Richard Talamini, two brothers, Richard Grillo, Luigi Grillo and three sisters Josephine Kearnan, Carmella Dupont and Lillian Grillo. The Gheringhelli family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for all the care and comfort provided by the staff at Countryside Healthcare of Milford. The funeral will held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church Winter St. The burial will follow in the St. Marys Cemetery on Cedar St. in Milford. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Countryside Healthcare Activities Fund 1 Countryside Dr. Milford Ma 01757 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 25, 2019