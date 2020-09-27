Anita DelPoio

Anita (Rossetti) DelPoio, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, just 3 days shy of her 94th birthday. Born in Cansano, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gregorio and Stella (DiCamillo) Rossetti. She left Italy after World War II and moved to Framingham. She met her late husband, Louis, at a friends wedding. They went on to spend the next 61 years together raising their family in Ashland. She worked at various restaurants for over 30 years, retiring from Sheraton Tara, Framingham in 1993. Anita is survived by her children, Stella Deiana and her husband David, Andrew DelPoio, Marylynn Discuillo and her husband John and David DelPoio and his wife Cathy, her sister, Mary Toto and many nieces and nephews. She was Noni to her grandchildren, Jennifer Whitehead, Matthew Deiana, Walter, Lucy and Ruby Joachim-DelPoio and Chloe Discuillo. Her great-grandchildren; Braden, Owen and Nolan Whitehead and Louis Deiana. She is predeceased by her sister, Dandola Capalucci and also her great- grandchild, Theo Deiana. Anita enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandbabies. She loved to cook for others and could be found in the kitchen all hours of the day, except when watching her soap operas. Anyone who visited Anita would enjoy her delicious homemade pasta, meals and sweets, and of course, she would never let you leave without treats to bring home. Due to COVID-19 services are private. Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anitas memory may be made to a charity of ones choice.