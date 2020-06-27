Mrs. Anita V. (Comolli) Pezzella, 95, of Hopedale MA and formerly of Mendon MA died Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester MA after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. Pezzella, who died in 1974. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com are incomplete at this time.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.