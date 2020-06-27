Anita V. Pezzella
Mrs. Anita V. (Comolli) Pezzella, 95, of Hopedale MA and formerly of Mendon MA died Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester MA after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. Pezzella, who died in 1974. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com are incomplete at this time.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
