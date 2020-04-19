Home

Ann E. Manguso

Ann E. Manguso Obituary
Ann E. Manguso passed away in Brewster MA on April 15, 2020 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Higgins) Snow of Irving Street, Framingham, MA and was the loving wife of Thomas G. Manguso, Jr. for 69 years. Ann was the loving mother of John Manguso (deceased), William Manguso and his wife Mary, Martha Wetmore and her husband David, Peter Manguso and his wife Brenda, Thomas Manguso and his wife Alison. She dearly loved her grandchildren: Phillip, David, Mathew, Nicholas and Elizabeth, and her dear great grandchildren: Hazel, Scarlett, Owen, Teagan, Juniper and Everett Snow. Ann cherished her large extended family and enjoyed many lifelong friendships. She was a graduate of Vesper George School of Art, Boston and met Tom on the commuter train while both were attending art school. Ann enjoyed many years working at the Framingham Art Center and helped countless art professionals and Framingham State College students with supplies. In the summers, she enjoyed working at Trees Place Gallery in Orleans, MA. In retirement, Ann and Tom were Sunday Flea Marketeers, setting up at the Wellfleet Drive-In and had a regular following of buyers and friends. Ann loved music and sing-a-longs. She loved to dance with her husband and was a Band Aid for the Sun City Center Orchestra in Florida where Tom played trumpet. As an only child, Ann was surrounded by aunts and uncles who sang and played piano. She had an amazing talent to remember the words and melodies from what seemed like every song ever written. She will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Private burial will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland, MA. Memorial donations in her name are encouraged to be made to St. Jude Hospital (stjude.org). For online guestbook please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
