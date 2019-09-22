|
Ann F. Hill, 84, of Upton and formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She is the wife to the late Howard F. Hill who died in 2010. Born in Milford, she was a daughter of the late Mauro and Louisa (Grillo) Gulino. She was raised and educated in Milford. Mrs. Hill enjoyed reading, playing bingo and card games with her friends at the Upton Senior Center, and playing the slot machines at the casinos. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her seven children, Howard Hill, Jr. of Upton, Mauro Hill of Northbridge, Linda Smith of Webster, Michael Hill of Northbridge, Karen Rafferty of Uxbridge, Donna Brodie of Northbridge, and Paul Hill of Plainville; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Santina Lucy Malia of Milford. She is predeceased by her six brothers. Her funeral service and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton will take place priv- ately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory ay be to sent to Milford Regional Health- care Foundation, 14 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757 or to the Upton Senior Center, 2 Farm St. Upton, MA 01568. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering-Director. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019