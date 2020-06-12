Ann Marie McJunkins of Medway, MA passed away Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at 2am. Ann was 84 years old , the third born of five children. She is survived by Nancy Walsh, 87 of Medway, MA, Ralph Garland, 82 of Watertown, NY, and Eugene Goodwin, 75 of Millis, MA. Ann also had a sister from Medway, MA named Patricia Gangintano who passed away in 1994. Ann is also survived by her loving son, Mark C. McJunkins, of Medway, MA. Ann Marie was born on February 22nd, 1936 in Franklin, MA to her parents, Guy Garland and Nancy Garland. Ann Marie graduated from Medway High School in 1954 and started working right away. Her first job was at Be-Well Ice Cream in Medway. After that Ann Marie worked at David Dale Transportation until 1983. In September of 1983 Ann humbly started working at the Medway Country Manor Nursing Home in Medway, MA. Ann Marie loved working with the elderly and was heartbroken about how the Corona Virus affected seniors and especially seniors in nursing homes. Ann Marie was very grateful for her generous salary at the Medway Country Manor. Unfortunately, the Corona Virus was the cause of Ann Marie's death. Ann Marie loved gardening and spending time with her son Mark and her dog. Buddy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA because Ann Marie loved animals. http://www.mspca.org/memorial..
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.