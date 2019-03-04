Home

Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
75 School St
Framingham, MA
View Map
Ann M. (Comisky) McManus, age 57, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 after an extended illness in Cincinnati, OH. She was the devoted wife of 26 years to Christopher McManus of Maineville, OH. Ann was born in Framingham, beloved daughter of Mary Emily (Bradley) Comisky of Framingham and the late William Comisky. Over the years, Ann worked in various capacities, how- ever, her greatest fulfillment was the joy of raising her sons. Besides her husband Chris and mother Mary, Ann is survived by her cherished sons, Danny McManus of Independence, OH and Michael McManus of Maineville, OH; her twin brother, Robert Comisky of Grafton and brothers, Paul Comisky of Bannockburn, IL, Dan Comisky of Upton and John Comisky of Milford. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Comisky. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 | 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 AM in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
