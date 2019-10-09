Home

Ann M. Sangervasi


1933 - 2019
Ann M. Sangervasi Obituary
Ann Marie (Mussulli), Sangervasi, passed away October 2nd, 2019. Born May 23, 1933 in Milford, MA to parents Matteo and Katherine (Sacco) Mussulli. Ann and John lived in Milford until moving to Nashville TN in June 2001 to be with their son, daughter in law and granddaughters. Ann was an avid cook and baker, delighting friends and neighbors with food from her overworked kitchen. Of course Italian was her specialty, and on many afternoons, Ann and John could be found in their kitchen making pasta or 20+ pounds of homemade Italian sausage, one of her specialties. Ann was predeceased by her parents, daughter Deborah Sangervasi and sister Virginia Maietta. Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, John H. Sangervasi, brother Matthew Mussulli of Milford, MA, son Jay (Sandy) Sangervasi, Nashville, and Granddaughters Kate Sangervasi and Emily Sangervasi, both of New York City, niece Rhonda (Dan) Morley, Greenwich CT and nephews David (Lynn) Mussulli, Webster, MA and Dennis (Anita) Maietta, Middleboro, MA. Visitation is Monday October 7 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church with Funeral Mass to follow. The family would like to thank Anns caregivers at Centennial Hospital and Sarah Cannon, Dr. John Anderson, Dr. Skip Burris and Dr. Richard Geer along with nurses and attendants. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sarah Canon Cancer Center at 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203 or www.sarahcannon.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
