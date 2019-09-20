|
Anna LeBlanc, 71, of Mendon passed away Friday at her home, September 13, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by two children, Julie Tulacro-Harvey and her husband Jeremy Harvey of Mendon and William J. Tulacro, Jr. of West Palm Beach, FL.. She is also survived by two sisters Connie Julian of Milford and Theresa DelSasso of Waterbury, CT, a grand daughter and several nieces and nephews. Anna loved to cook, garden and spend time with her family. There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019