Anne M. (Allard) Bacchiocchi of Millis, late on July 3, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Boston. She was 65 years old. Anne was the loving wife of Paul W. Bacchiocchi and the daughter of Ernest and Annette (Messier) Allard. She was also the sister of Richard Allard of Pass Christian, Mississippi, and the late Stephen Allard. Services will be announced in the coming days, but memorial donations in Annes name (and her cat Cleo) may be made to Stray Pets in Need of Natick at http://straypetsinneed. org/ways-to-help/donations/.



