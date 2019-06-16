Home

Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0282
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
187 Hopedale St.
Hopedale, MA
Annie R. Vatour Obituary
Annie R. (Doucet) Vatour, 95, of Hopedale died on June 13th, 2019 at Blaire House in Milford. She was born in Waltham; daughter of the late Calixe & Louise (Roche) Doucet and was raised & educated there. She had been a Hopedale resident for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale. Prior to her retirement Mrs. Vatour had been employed at Waltham Clock Co. during World War II and later on Waters Associates in Milford. She is survived by two daughters Linda Mallett of Palm Harbor, Florida and Marie Menfi of Hopedale, a son Frederick Vatour of Waltham, a sister, Leona Doucet of Cape Breton, Canada, a brother Joseph Roger Doucet & his wife Irene of Lowell, ten grandchildren & six great grandchildren. Annie was predeceased by three sisters & two brothers, Marie Helen Poirer, Jeanette Kanniard, Theresa Doucet, John Doucet & Louis Charles Doucet. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 10:am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St. Hopedale. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 4 to 8:pm in the Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. MIlford. Donations in Annie's memory may be made to Salmon V.N.A. Hospice, 37 Birch St. Milford, MA or Sacred Heart Church Building Fund, 187 Hopedale St. Hopedale, MA 01747. To leave a condolence, go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 16, 2019
