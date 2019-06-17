Home

Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0282
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
187 Hopedale St.
Hopedale, MA
Annie R. (Doucet) Vautour, 95, of Hopedale died on June 13th, 2019 at Blaire House of Milford. She was born in Waltham; daughter of the late Calixe & Louise (Roche) Doucet. Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Waltham Clock during World War II. Later on she was employed by Waters Associates of Waltham. Annie had been a resident of Hopedale for many years and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale. Annie is survived by two daughters, Linda Mallett and her husband Kevin of Palm Harbor, Florida and Marie Menfi and her husband Joseph of Hopedale, a son, Frederick Vautour and his wife Debra of Waltham, a sister, Leona Doucet of Cape Breton, Canada, a brother Joseph Roger Doucet and his wife Irene of Lowell, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers; Marie Helen Poirer, Jeanette Kanniard, Theresa Doucet, John Doucet and Louis Charles Doucet. Annie's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:00am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St. Hopedale. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford. Donations in her memory may be made to Salmon V.N.A. Hospice, 37 Birch St. Milford, MA. 01757 or to Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale St. Hopedale, MA. 01747. To leave a condolence, go to www.watsoncolonialfuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 17, 2019
