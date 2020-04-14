|
Anthony J. "Buster" LaPreste, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Carol A. (Knight) LaPreste. Buster was born in Milford, the son of the late Augustino and Emma (Antelli) LaPreste and was a graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where he earned an electrical engineering degree. Mr. LaPreste was the President of CMS Consulting in Milford for over 20 years. Previously, he worked for GE/Telecron in Ashland and the Foxboro Company. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and enjoyed golf, yardwork, traveling, and an occasional trip to Disney World. Along with his wife, he enjoyed his second home in Newburyport. In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by two sons Mark A. LaPreste of Milford and Scott A. LaPreste of Ipswich; many nieces and nephews; and his precious shih tzu, Maggie. He was predeceased by three sisters Barbara Fitzpatrick, Mary C. Joy and Jean LaPreste. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 29 Congress Street, Milford, MA 01757 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2020