Anthony J. Molinaro

Anthony J. Molinaro Obituary
Anthony J. Joe Molinaro, 65, passed away July 9, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Joe was born May 30, 1954 in Boston, MA, the son of Anthony and Dora (Porzio) Molinaro. Joe retired after 30 years as a Local 7 Iron Worker, of which he was very proud. On the job site he was known as Yak for never being at a loss for a good story and a joke. He and his fellow iron workers worked on some of New Englands most iconic buildings including Fenway Park, South Station and Gillette Stadium. He had a love for hunting and restoring classic cars with friends. He was a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club, the Red Devils Car Club in Franklin, MA, and served on the board of directors at the appropriately named Knuckle Head Hunting Camp. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Denise (Maltais); a son, Jeremiah of Bermuda Dunes, CA and his partner, Alissa Meagher of Encino CA; a daughter, Amelia Amy, and partner, Christian Dionne, of Portsmouth, NH; and sisters, Christina Molinaro, and husband, Jay Wendt of Northville, MI and Judy Molinaro of Portsmouth NH along with his brothers and sisters in-law Debbie, Paul, Diane, Doreen, Phil, Steve, Tom and Donna and more than 40 nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers in-law Russ and Kenny. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday July 14, 2019, from 2-4PM at the Lary Funeral Home, 62 Summer St, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. Messages of condolences may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com. Joes family asks donations be made in his memory to the / at https://www.heart.org/ en/affiliates/maine/welcome-to-maine. Those sending flowers are asked to provide yellow roses, his mothers favorite.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 12, 2019
