Anthony J. Nunnie Padula 99, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family at his side, Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Medway Country Manor, following an illness. He was the husband of the late Mary L. (Bussaglia) Padula, who died in 2000 and the late Rita (Caron) Padula, who died in 2011. Born February 13, 1920 in Woburn, a son of the late Gerimiah and Nellie (Marks) Padula, he was a resident of Franklin, since 1936. He was raised and educated in Woburn and worked as a pressman for the former Berg Brothers in Attleboro Falls, and Whiting & Davis. He enjoyed spending time with his family, rooting for all the New England sports teams, and attending the Padula Family Reunions. Tony was a member of the Knights of Columbus in North Attleboro and St. Marys Church, Franklin. He is survived by many nieces, including Linda A. Handy of Franklin and her family, his nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Tony was the brother of the late, Albert Benny Padula, Michael Padula, Jerry Padula, Frank Padula, Joseph Padula, Margaret Crosta, Grace McGrath, Alfred Padula, Mary Lomberto and Geraldine Doyle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Monday Nov. 25th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 1-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Medway Country Manor Activities Fund 115 Holliston St. Medway, MA 02053. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019