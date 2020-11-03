Anthony Joseph Volpe, 89 years of age, of Westborough Ma. And Eastham Ma. Passed away April 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Marie Sansone Volpe in 2004. He is survived by Lisa Volpe Hachey of Hopkinton Ma., Maria Volpe of Eastham, Ma ., and Antonia Volpe Rind of Williamsburg, Va. grandchildren include Allegra Hachey, Spenser Hachey, Evangeline Hachey, Sonja Dutcher, Jeremy Dutcher and his wife Chelsea, Lily Marie Xia Rind, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is survived also by a sister Ann Volpe Micelotti of Milford and her husband Anthony. He was predeceased by his sister Jennie Bianchi and brother-in-law Vito Bianchi, and brother- in- law Michael Sansone and sister- in- law Joan (Kontio) Sansone. Born on March 6, 1931 in Milford, Ma. The son of Vncenzo and Lucia Morcone Volpe. Graduate of Milford High School class of 1948, he played football and wrote the class song. He held Bachelor and Masters degrees in music from Boston University where he studied under Sarah Caldwell. Known to thousands of chorus and piano students as Mr. Volpe, he served as director of music for 40 years in the school districts of Spencer, Algonquin Regional High School and the Medway public schools and was noted for directing annual Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and broadway musicals. He was an active participant in the Massachusetts Music Education Assn. Serving in numerous executive positions during his years in music education. During the post Korean conflict, he was a member of the 283 rd Amy band for two years stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. Prior to his military service, he was a member of the 26th Yankee Division National Guard Band, Boston Ma. for six years. Mr. Volpe was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Westboro and a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the founder |director of the Northboro Community Chorus until his retirement in May of 2018 at which time he became a volunteer at the Dana Farber Cancer Center, Milford, Ma. Where he would play piano once weekly. He was also a licensed real estate broker and a member of the Massachusetts real estate board since 1977. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations can be made to the Northboro Area Community Chorus, c/o Cynthia Rose, P.O. Box 442, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store