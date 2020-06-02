Anthony L. Laporta, 73, of Milford, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Metro West Medical Center in Framingham. He was born in Milford son of Biagio and Rose (Amantea) LaPorta and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was a graduate of St. Marys High School class of 1965. Anthony retired in 2012 from the Stop-N-Shop in Milford where he was employed as a clerk. He was an avid Boston sports fan. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church choir and Milford senior center. He is survived by his twin brother, Nicholas LaPorta and his wife Alice of Milford, niece and nephew, Amy LaPorta of Milford and Brian LaPorta of FL. The funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA. Memorial donation can be made the American Heart Association 300 Fifth Ave Waltham MA 02451 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.